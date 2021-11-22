Why Is WWE Running a Storyline About the Golden Egg From Red Notice?

One of the biggest storylines WWE has set up for this week’s Monday Night Raw is the mystery of who stole Vince McMahon’s prized golden egg. The WWE Chairman arrived at Survivor Series on Sunday night with the egg, which resembles the prop used in Netflix’s new film Red Notice, and later claimed in a backstage segment with Roman Reigns that a) it was real, b) it was given to him as a gift from The Rock and c) it was worth $100 million. The egg was then stolen later in the night, prompting McMahon to order Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to find who the thief was.

So why is WWE doing this storyline? According to PWInsider, it’s part of the advertising Red Notice and WWE agreed to. The film sponsored Sunday’s pay-per-view, which resulted in it being heavily featured in the show’s opening package in exchange for “quite a nice payday.” The storyline is expected to end on Raw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just arrived to @barclayscenter for #WWERaw and everyone is walking on eggshells. 👀🔎🥚 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 22, 2021

One thing the Red Notice did not result in was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson making any kind of appearance inside the Barclays Center during the show. According to Dave Meltzer, Johnson was overseas filming a movie and was unable to fly to New York due to ongoing COVID-19 international travel restrictions.

Johnson spoke with ComicBook earlier this month while promoting the movie and discussed the possibility of coming back for one more match with his cousin Roman Reigns at a future WrestleMania.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said, “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he continued. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”