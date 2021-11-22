Who Stole The Egg At WWE Survivor Series, Fans Have Questions

Just who stole the egg at WWE Survivor Series? Fans have some major questions! It was announced that WWE Survivor Series was sponsored by Netflix’s newest blockbuster, Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. As part of the tie-in to the film, it was revealed that Vince McMahon actually got a hold of one of the multi-million dollar Cleopatra Eggs that Johnson and the others had tried to steal in the Netflix film. Revealing that he had actually gotten it from The Rock himself, McMahon was surprised to find that it had been stolen.

After showing off the multi million dollar egg to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the other members of the Raw and SmackDown rosters, McMahon revealed during Survivor Series that the egg had actually been stolen. Unfortunately, he was unable to find out who had actually taken the egg by the time the end of the pay per view came around. Which means that the mystery of this egg will be solved on the next episode of Monday Night Raw.

McMahon revealed that he would be gathering the entire Raw and SmackDown rosters on Monday Night Raw to find who stole the egg, and fans are all in on the mystery. Guessing it would be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself among many others, WWE fans need some answers! Read on to see what fans are saying about the mysterious egg disappearance, and let us know your theories in the comments!

You can currently find Red Notice now streaming on Netflix, and as for WWE Survivor Series itself, the full card and results for this year break down as such:

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura def. United States Champion Damien Priest

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Team Raw (Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory) def. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus)

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Omos wins the 25 Man Battle Royal

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) def. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Champion Big E

The same person who stole the egg is the same person who threw the pie #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/ldBQmDDW5N — Spencer Love | @LoveWrestlingCA (@SpennyLove) November 22, 2021

Vince McMahon when he finds out who stole the egg tomorrow. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/66e86EV6KT — The A Show on RNC RADIO (@TheAShowRNC) November 22, 2021

Well the Rock didnt come out and we didnt even find out who stole the egg #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/PsPstQj8FV — #GustavoIsGoated (@xxchrisxxheyyo) November 22, 2021

WE GOTTA WATCH RAW TOMORROW TO FIND OUT WHO STOLE THE EGG #SurvivorSeries — Hunter ☠︎︎ (@NewfieHunner) November 22, 2021

But who stole the egg though!? We demand answers! #SurvivorSeries — Drunk Dudes Talking Wrestling (@DDTWrestlepod) November 22, 2021

Great Show…BUT