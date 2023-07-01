John Cena Makes a Surprise Appearance at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Pushes for WrestleMania in London

John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Saturday at The O2 Arena in London. Cena started off by saying the decision-makers in WWE aren't fond of the London crowd, thinking they're too distracting and trying to "take over" a show. He explained he was there on the United Kingdom fans' behalf, saying they've earned his respect, and that he was ultimately there to try and bring WrestleMania to London. He gave the crowd the chance to show the decision-makers just how loud a WrestleMania in London would be, only to be interrupted by Grayson Waller.

Waller poked fun at every aspect of Cena's career, then claimed a WrestleMania in England would be terrible. He tried to push for an international WrestleMania in Australia, much to the frustration of the London crowd. He then pitched having a Grayson Waller Effect special with Cena as his guest. Cena declined, so Waller nailed him from behind. Cena eventually made his way to his feet to nail an Attitude Adjustment.

John Cena Reflects on His WrestleMania 39 Match With Austin Theory

Cena reflected on his WrestleMania 39 match while on Busted Open Radio back in May. He admitted it was the best he could physically do given his age, his part-time status and the mileage his decades-long in-ring career has put on his body.

"I wish I was still there every day, it's just my body can't do it anymore and I don't wanna give the consumer a bad product," Cena said. "That's another thing that I learned from those veterans. At the time, guys like Eddie (Guerrero) would just risk so much [just in the name of not] giving the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel, I don't care how I feel physically, I don't care what baggage I have mentally, when I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there.

"I'm at a point where everything I have, in comparison to the bar that's been set... what I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39. That's what I feel confident that I can deliver, and that's really nice for here and there, but that's not every day in WWE. Sports entertainment has raised the bar and I'm humble enough to say that's awesome, because you're supposed to leave it better than you found it," he continued.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card