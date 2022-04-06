WWE: Gunther Steps Up as Bron Breakker’s Next NXT Championship Challenger

The first episode of NXT since Stand & Deliver kicked off with the new NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who reclaimed his title on last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Dolph Ziggler. Breakker hit the ring for a promo, saying it was quite the weekend, including his first WrestleMania, but then chants of we want Ziggler started, though they were countered with chants for Breakker. Then Breakker talked about the honor of inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame, and then he addressed not getting the job done at Stand & Deliver. He also talked bout seeing big superstars doing their thing and it got him thinking about 2 things.

One he said he was going to headline WrestleMania one day and Two that he wasn’t leaving Dallas without ‘our’ NXT Championship. Then he talked about going to Raw and beating him for the title and bringing it back where it belongs. That’s when Imperium’s music hit, and Gunther, Fabian, and Marcel all came out.

We've got ourselves a fight!



No rest for the weary as @bronbreakkerwwe takes on @Gunther_AUT tonight in the main event!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RVP8lE904v — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2022

Gunther said it was a nice story he told and that he had a great weekend, but no one cares. He then said all he cares about is the title, and what the title stands for. It stands for being the best in NXT, and the issue is that Breakker can’t call himself the best unless he steps in the ring with Gunther. Breakker said that was fine with him, and said if he wants it he’s got it tonight.

It seems that we’ll get Gunther vs Breakker later tonight, but then The Creed Brothers came out looking pretty angry. During the break, they got in Imperium’s faces and a match between the two teams became official soon after.

As for Breakker vs Gunther, that is likely to be the main event of tonight’s episode, but being that this is a pay-per-view worthy match-up, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this become a longer feud, with the payoff being at a bigger event down the line.

