WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Confirms Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan took to Instagram on Thursday to announce he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The first-ever Royal Rumble winner confirmed he’ll be undergoing surgery on Friday for treatment. Duggan was rushed to the hospital last week for emergency surgery and confirmed he’s been dealing with the cancer for several months. He promised fans that his wife Debra would be keeping them updated on his condition as she had previously done, then thanked everyone for their support thus far.

Making his pro wrestling debut in 1979, Duggan had runs in Mid-South Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WCW along with three separate stints with the WWE. His biggest in-ring accomplishments include winning the inaugural Royal Rumble match in 1998, winning WCW’s TV and United States Championships and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Debra first broke the news that Jim was in the hospital on Oct. 20, writing on social media, “Back where we don’t want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra,” while posting a photo of Duggan in a hospital bed. She later provided some good news on Facebook, writing, “Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in.” She also posted a photo of Duggan giving his trademark thumbs up from the hospital bed.”

Back in 2018, the now 67-year-old was admitted into the ICU and underwent a heart procedure for AFIB. He then underwent a pair of surgeries on his heart the following year due to infection. Stay tuned for any further updates on Duggan as they become available.

This story is developing…