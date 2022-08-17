WWE Brings Back Beloved NXT Couple at Heatwave

It looks like one of the most beloved WWE couples are finally reuniting. Through 2020 and 2021, NXT put Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell together as a couple, and their love story quickly won the fans over. Lumis was released earlier this year, essentially ending the story after their wedding and honeymoon. However, Lumis has returned to WWE, popping up on Monday Night Raw two weeks in a row.

Fans had wondered if Lumis and Hartwell would somehow find their way back to one another, even though they are currently on different shows. That question was answered on Tuesday night during NXT Heatwave. During a backstage segment, Indi Hartwell received what appears to be a love letter, with a picture of her and Lumis on the back and the message "InDex Forever."

Whether the InDex story continues on both Raw and NXT or Indi Hartwell gets called up to the main roster to join Lumis, fans are undoubtedly excited to see what their future holds.

Twitter erupted after the InDex letter was revealed, and you can check out some of the biggest reactions below!