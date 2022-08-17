WWE Brings Back Beloved NXT Couple at Heatwave
It looks like one of the most beloved WWE couples are finally reuniting. Through 2020 and 2021, NXT put Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell together as a couple, and their love story quickly won the fans over. Lumis was released earlier this year, essentially ending the story after their wedding and honeymoon. However, Lumis has returned to WWE, popping up on Monday Night Raw two weeks in a row.
Fans had wondered if Lumis and Hartwell would somehow find their way back to one another, even though they are currently on different shows. That question was answered on Tuesday night during NXT Heatwave. During a backstage segment, Indi Hartwell received what appears to be a love letter, with a picture of her and Lumis on the back and the message "InDex Forever."
Whether the InDex story continues on both Raw and NXT or Indi Hartwell gets called up to the main roster to join Lumis, fans are undoubtedly excited to see what their future holds.
Twitter erupted after the InDex letter was revealed, and you can check out some of the biggest reactions below!
InDex Forever
prevnext
INDEX FOREVER haha #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FFTWLX4ydY— Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 17, 2022
And Ever
prevnext
InDex Forever 😭😭 #NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/hO714XzwRi— Ɔ Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) August 17, 2022
He Remembers
prevnext
Dexter still remembers!!— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 17, 2022
INDEX FOREVER!!#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wLwdUpBvIg
We've Been Waiting
prevnext
THE RETURN WE’VE ALL WAITED FOR! INDEX FOREVER! #NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/C4EkmknlwU— Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) August 17, 2022
Alive and Well
prevnext
INDEX IS ALIVE AND WELL!!! #NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/L1pOaVAnMI— Conman167 (@conman167) August 17, 2022
Really Happening
prevnext
dexter lumis sent indi hartwell a love note
the index reunion is really happening man pic.twitter.com/7OejIJrZLs— DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 (@deonteddj) August 17, 2022
I Repeat
prevnext
index is still alive i repeat index is still alive#wwenxt pic.twitter.com/t3JGt28tMx— sindi!⛈ (@sashasprescott) August 17, 2022
The Letter
prevnext
Indi Hartwell got a letter from Dexter! INDEX LIVES! #WWENXT— WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 17, 2022
Continuity
prevnext
INDEX main roster and NXT continuity >>>>— Darren (@SHOTZFIRED91) August 17, 2022
We Deserve It
prev
index coming back just in time for their one year anniversary. we deserve this pic.twitter.com/KQxHinFrBN— ✧･ﾟslater (@poisonouspixies) August 17, 2022