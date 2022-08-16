Dexter Lumis Is Creeping Around Backstage at Monday Night Raw and WWE Fans Are Taking Notice
Last week on Monday Night Raw, WWE fans everywhere spotted a series of bizarre incidents backstage, including a car crash and flurry of arena police. The strange backstage spots all led up to the return of former NXT star Dexter Lumis, who tried to rush the ring and attack AJ Styles after the main event. He was apprehended by security and taken away, but it looks like Lumis is at it again during this week's edition of Raw.
An early segment of Monday's snow saw Theory and Dolph Ziggler taking a fight backstage. As they tussled in a hallway and security tried to separate them, the door behind them opened ever so slightly. A gloved hand reached through and seemingly held the door open as the fight continued.
Anyone else notice Dexter Lumis in the background. #WWE #WWERaw— Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) August 16, 2022
pic.twitter.com/01p8ibVQRm
A few minutes later, a look backstage saw security putting out a fire in a trash can. While there has been no confirmation that this is indeed Dexter Lumis, all signs point in that direction. But that hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from getting excited about the wild and wacky spots.
Take a look at some of the biggest fan reactions below!
Peep the Hand
👀 https://t.co/6pb0JuYdWx pic.twitter.com/N1x2sE1lv8— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 16, 2022
What If?
What if Dexter Lumis does this to Theory tonight before his match?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WgrLcWVM7a— squidward wrestling (@hacker_wwe) August 16, 2022
Y'all See It?
DEXTER LUMIS IN THE BACKGROUND YALL SEE THAT?— The Tribalism Chief (@BIGMANARCH) August 16, 2022
Out the Door
Did anyone notice Dexter Lumis hand creeping out that door? Lmao #WWERaw— ⁶⍥v⍥ (@Champ_CLB) August 16, 2022
Spoiler?
Dexter Lumis is going to cost AJ Styles the United States Championship? #WWERaw— Summer of Me (@DoubleDragonXP) August 16, 2022
Is That?
Is that Dexter Lumis!? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sMJIj3yzqi— AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🌈🌻 (@AjBlueBayBelt) August 16, 2022
First of Many
First Dexter Lumis tease of the night I would imagine... #WWERAW https://t.co/Sphb7w1Ydw— Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) August 16, 2022
OR
Either Dexter Lumis or Bray Wyatt— Grace Modi (@Iamgracemodi) August 16, 2022
😶😶😶😶#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BDCIOaZzlC
Not Sure Which
This is either Dexter lumis or even better the fiend
I’m not sure which tho #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ajXIRA1wPX— EdwardP123 (@EdwardP_123) August 16, 2022
Who Else?
Who else saw dexter lumis hand in the door way #WWERaw— unapologetic talk show (@UAPR2021) August 16, 2022