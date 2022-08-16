Dexter Lumis Is Creeping Around Backstage at Monday Night Raw and WWE Fans Are Taking Notice

Last week on Monday Night Raw, WWE fans everywhere spotted a series of bizarre incidents backstage, including a car crash and flurry of arena police. The strange backstage spots all led up to the return of former NXT star Dexter Lumis, who tried to rush the ring and attack AJ Styles after the main event. He was apprehended by security and taken away, but it looks like Lumis is at it again during this week's edition of Raw.

An early segment of Monday's snow saw Theory and Dolph Ziggler taking a fight backstage. As they tussled in a hallway and security tried to separate them, the door behind them opened ever so slightly. A gloved hand reached through and seemingly held the door open as the fight continued.

A few minutes later, a look backstage saw security putting out a fire in a trash can. While there has been no confirmation that this is indeed Dexter Lumis, all signs point in that direction. But that hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from getting excited about the wild and wacky spots.

Take a look at some of the biggest fan reactions below!