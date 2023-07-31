Seth Rollins Endorses Jey Uso to Beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023

Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns for both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the position of "Tribal Chief" in the main event of SummerSlam this Saturday in Detroit. And while the odds may be against "Main Event Jey," one of Reigns' oldest rivals actively endorsed him to bring Reigns' record-breaking championship run to an end. In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri this week, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked to give his pick on who will win the SummerSlam main event.

"If it ain't me, it's Jey Uso," Rollins said. "The Visionary" recently spoke with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con about wanting another crack at "The Head of The Table" after their last match ended in disqualification at Royal Rumble 2022.

Seth Rollins Still Wants His Rematch With Roman Reigns

"Last time Roman Reigns and I met, it was the Royal Rumble," Rollins said. "I won the match. I don't know if anyone remembers because he demolished me with a chair, wouldn't let go of the choke when he was supposed to. There's a lot there, lot of unfinished business there. So I think that's a matchup that needs to be explored down the line. We are both right dead-center in our primes, a long way to go. I'm sure we'll get there. Who knows when?"

While Reigns & Uso's "Tribal Combat" match promises to be violent, Rollins will have his hands full during the show as he defends his title against Finn Balor. With Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract and the rest of The Judgement Day all waiting in the wings, Rollins' chances of escaping the pay-per-view with his title reign intact will be slim.

Rollins has also mentioned in interviews with outlets like The New York Post that he actively encourages comparisons between Reigns' championship reign and his own. Since winning the title in May, he has already successfully defended the championship a whopping 18 times on TV, pay-per-view and at live events.

"Immediately people are going to compare whatever my title reign is gonna be to what his title reign is gonna be, my stories to his stories, my character to his character, my promo to his promo and it's inevitable," Rollins said in June. "It's awesome. Great, I love it. Let's talk about it. It's only gonna make things more exciting. It's only gonna polarize people more. It's only gonna give people stronger opinions. Let's go. I love it. Whatever you got to say, you think about, I'm excited to hear it. I'm excited that we are both in great positions in the prime of our careers. Two different titles. Two different approaches."