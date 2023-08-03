Three Reasons Why Jey Uso Should Beat Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

The Anoa'i family is set to do battle at WWE SummerSlam. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns revisits his earliest rivalry in his current run when he defends his title against his cousin, Jey Uso. Roman and Jey first met each other in a singles capacity at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 and once more at WWE Hell in a Cell the following month. Both bouts saw Roman pick up a decisive victory, with the Hell in a Cell Match especially showcasing the earliest signs of his newfound evil persona. Three years later, Roman has established himself as the most cruel final boss of the modern wrestling era, psychologically abusing his family in order to keep his title around his waist.

While Jey has been a lifelong tag wrestler, often indistinguishable from his brother, his time in The Bloodline has helped give him his own identity. Three years after his first shot at Roman, Jey has made himself into his own man, and there is no better time than now to pull the trigger on making him a world champion.

The Story Has Always Been About Jey Uso

(Photo: WWE)

Past challengers like Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes have had claims to being the next champion, but no one fits the mold to end this reign more than Jey Uso. The Bloodline was birthed after Jey's defeat at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. It only makes sense that it completely ends after Jey defeats Roman.

Beyond that, Roman and Jey have been linked for this entire three-year period, appearing together in hundreds of in-ring and backstage segments together. Sami popped into the equation last summer. Cody declared his path to Roman in April 2022. Neither of those two men have had even half the history that Jey has with Roman.

To go even further, Jey was the first person to pin Roman on the main roster. During a multi-man bout on a 2013 edition of Monday Night Raw, a face-painted Jey hit a splash and got the 1-2-3 on a Shield-era Roman, marking the first time that the Big Dog had been pinned.

There Are No Viable Challengers Left

(Photo: WWE)

Yes, Cody Rhodes is out there, but he likely won't get a world title opportunity until next April at WWE WrestleMania 40. What happens in between?

Roman is not advertised for numerous premium live events throughout the fall, which either says he is losing the title at WWE SummerSlam or he won't be defending his prize for many months to come. Reigns's WWE SummerSlam defense is his first defense since April, which is four months apart. Would WWE really not have Roman defend for eight months before WWE WrestleMania 40?

Sure, WWE could build new feuds for Roman come big four shows like WWE Survivor Series and WWE Royal Rumble, but those challengers would be no more than placeholders. Fans want more title defenses but also realistic challengers. Roman retaining keeps that paradox going.

If He Loses, What's Next For Jey?



(Photo: WWE)

Many have asked what comes next for Jey if he wins the title, but what happens if he doesn't? Does he go back to the tag division? Does he take time off? Does he still interact with Roman? Does he go about his business like none of this Bloodline stuff ever happened?

Jey is in a similar position to Kofi Kingston in Fall 2019. After Kofi lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar, he was back in the tag division like nothing happened. Aside from a brief confrontation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match that January, Kofi never attempted to get revenge on Brock or tried to win his title back.

It's never smart to bet against The Bloodline's storytelling, but it is more difficult to fathom a direction for Jey if he fails to win the title than if he does.

WWE SummerSlam goes down this Saturday, August 5th.