WWE SummerSlam 2023: Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title After Heartbreaking Betrayal

It's only fitting that The Bloodline closed out WWE SummerSlam, and Tribal Combat was on the menu. In accordance with the Elders of the family, Roman Reigns would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his own family in Jey Uso. This wasn't a match for just the Title though, as the winner would become the new Tribal Chief of the family. The stakes were incredibly high and there has been no shortage of bad blood between Roman and Jey, and you could tell throughout the match. Both stars took control of the match at times, but at one point it really looked like Jey had it sewn up. Unfortunately, a mysterious figure pulled him out of the ring right before this win, and it would be none other than Jimmy Uso. Jimmy would complete his heartbreaking betrayal and help Roman win the match, and now we'll have to wait and see what happens next.

The Uso chants started immediately, and Reigns held the Ula Fala in front of Jey. Reigns said that if Jey beat him, he would give it to him and not the referees. The bell rang and they both locked up, with Roman pushing Jey into the corner. Jey would shove him off and get back some space, and then the crowd started to get under Roman's skin with their Roman sucks chants.

Roman knocked Jey down with a back elbow and then taunted the crowd, responding to their chants. Roman stomped on Jey in the corner and then put his foot on the back of Jey's head against the mat. Roman knocked Jey back down to the mat with a hard knee to the chin, and then lifted Jey, but Jey landed on his feet.

Jey hit several big strikes to Roman and then connected with a superkick to the stomach and a slap to the face before knocking Roman to the floor. Jey then capped it all off with a dive through the ropes, slamming into Roman's back. Jey then threw Roman into the steel steps and soon walked Paul Heyman's way.

The crowd started chanting for tables and Jey obliged, dragging a table out from under the ring. Heyman started pleading Roman's case, and then Roman was back to his feet. Roman slammed Jey's face into the steel steps and then rolled him into the ring, but Jey was able to set up a table. Roman head-butted Jey and then threw him into the turnbuckle, but Jey caught the Champion with a kick. Unfortunately, Roman caught him after his next move and threw him right back into the turnbuckle.

More Uso chants broke out and Roman clearly had a problem. Roman then connected with the drive by dropkick on Jey, knocking him back into the ring. Jey got to his feet and connected with some strikes before hitting an enzirguri on Roman's ear. Roman was on the outside and fell to the ground, and Jey went for a dive only to get hit in the head with a Kendo Stick. Roman then went on a rampage, striking Jey with the Kendo Stick several times on his back. Reigns hit Jey again with the Kendo Stick and then taunted Jey in the ring.

Roman lifted Jey and went to hit Jey again, but Jey beat him to the punch and struck him multiple times in the face. Reigns then countered and hit several clotheslines in the corner. Roman took a second to regroup and jaw back at the crowd. Then Roman locked in for the Superman Punch, but Jey broke it up by hitting Roman with a Kendo Stick to the stomach. Then Jey broke the Kendo Stick after hitting Roman so many times with it, and followed it all up with a big attack.

Roman was slow to get back on his feet, and Jey rolled the Champ into the ring. Jey went for a move but got hit with a Superman Punch, and Roman set up for a spear next. Jey dodged it though and reversed it, and then hit a superkick to the head. Jey went up top and hit the Uso Splash on Reigns, but Reigns kicked out of the pin. Jey then grabbed a chair and brought it into the ring. Heyman kept pleading Roman's case but Jey continued anyway, hitting Roman with it several times in the back.

Then Jey put a host of chairs in the ring and put Roman up top, but Roman blocked the move. Roman head-butted Jey and knocked him off the top rope, but then Jey hit an enziguri on Roman. Jey got back up on the ropes but Roman slid underneath and lifted Jey, and then hit a power bomb on the chairs. Roman went for the cover, but Jey kicked out. Roman then set up a table in the corner, and he caught key charging. Jey brought Roman down on the top rope and then Roman knocked Jey to the other side. They exchanged punches but then Jey got hit and knocked back inside the ring.

Roman went to charge but Jey caught him with a kick to the face. Jey then went to lift Roman but the attempt was soon prevented by strikes from Roman. Jey then lifted Roman and they both slammed down onto the table and shattered it. Then Jey grabbed a strap but Roman started walking away through the crowd. Jey caught up with him and connected with some strikes. Jey then picked up Roman but Solo Sikoa came out of nowhere and punched Jey, causing both men to fall to the floor. Solo cleared off a nearby table and picked up Jey and slammed him down through the table, breaking it in half.

Sikoa then started dragging Jey back to the ring and Roman was back on his feet alongside him. Sikoa threw Jey over the barricade and got Jey back into the ring. Sikoa then hit the Spinning Solo on Jey in the middle of the ring. Sikoa then set Jey up for the Spear Spike, but Jey got out of the way and Roman hit Sikoa with the spear. Jey then hit a spear on Roman and he went for the pin, but Roman kicked out. Jey grabbed chairs and hit Sikoa and then moved over to Roman. Jey hit Solo with a chair again before hitting Roman with several more chair shots.

Jey had the chair and went for Reigns, but Sikoa caught him with a shot that knocked him down. Roman and Sikoa started having an exchange and arguing about something, and that allowed Jey to knock Roman through the barricade. Sikoa picked up Jey and went for the Spinning Solo again, but Jey kicked him in the face and knocked him to the announce table. Then Jey got up on the barricade and jumped off, landing on Sikoa and shattering a few boxes.

Jey then hit a spear on Roman in the corner and then hit the Uso Splash on Reigns in the middle of the ring. Jey went for the pin but then he was pulled out of the ring by a hooded figure. That figure ended up being Jimmy Uso, and he hit Jey with a superkick to the face. Then once back in the ring, Roman speared Jey through the table in the corner and got the pin and the win, retaining his Title and his role as Tribal Chief. Jey was heartbroken in the ring, and Sikoa also looked upset at how things went down. The Bloodline saga continues.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns (C) def. Jey Uso

Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) def. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka, IYO SKY Cashes in MITB to become new WWE Women's Champion

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul def. Ricochet

Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey

