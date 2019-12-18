WWE’s Jimmy Uso Found Not Guilty in DUI Case

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was found not guilty in his DUI case from his arrest back in July. At the time Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) was arrested outside of Pensacola, Florida after he was pulled over for speeding and swerving early in the morning. Dashcam video from the arrest showed Uso stumbling once he was out of his car and the police report claimed he reeked of alcohol, but a jury ruled in his favor after an hour of deliberation. The former tag team champion wasn’t officially punished by the WWE following the arrest, though he and brother Jey Uso have not wrestled since the July 29 episode of Monday Night Raw.

“Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door,” Deputy Jeremy Meeks told WEAR-TV regarding the arrest. “He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane.”

According to WEAR-TV, Uso never denied taking a sobriety test when originally pulled over and requested his lawyer be present at the time