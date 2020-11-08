WWE Fan Improves Jo Biden's Speech Entrance With John Cena Theme

✖

Social media decided to mash-up that hysterical video of Joe Biden jogging out to give a speech with John Cena’s entrance music. Ryan Satin of Fox Sports boosted Pete Dagareen’s video and the Internet did what it does best. It was a wild couple of days as the world waited for the result of the election. The memes were out in full force within minutes. Of course, adding Cena’s music is a good touch as the WWE Legend routinely runs to the ring during his entrance. In fact, it’s become something of a meme itself every WrestleMania as he makes that long sprint down the ramp. (The cameraperson giving chase has also become a beloved thing that fans look forward to now. It can’t be easy to carry that camera while keeping pace.)

For those thinking Cena is done wrestling, he was quick to downplay that notion in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Biden’s first walkout as President-Elect works better with John Cena’s entrance theme pic.twitter.com/Yp1xnmfu57 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 8, 2020

"I've had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil," Cena explained. "This isn't the first time I've done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they'd seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn't the first time that we've seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got people talking."

Cena also talked about looking himself in the mirror and being realistic about the amount of time he has left.

“That’s been three years of hard conversations with that dude looking back in the mirror and I’m at peace with where it’s at,” he admitted. “I want to contribute where I can. I’ve even talked about coaching or mentoring. Like I said, it’s the environment I feel the most fluid, so I can sit down and talk to you about WWE as long as you want to talk, but what I don’t want to do is take somebody who has spent 50 bucks on a ticket for themselves, their partner, their families, they bought souvenirs, they bought popcorn and paid for parking and have look at me like, ‘He used to be something.’ You know?”

