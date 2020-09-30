John Cena Clarifies His WWE Career Isn't Over

✖

As John Cena's acting career continues to grow, his appearances on WWE programming have become increasingly rare in the past few years. However, the 16-time world champion stated while on Tuesday's edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he's still not done with wrestling. Cena said, "I have a very young audience in WWE, a lot of kids and families. And as my in-ring career with WWE is not as active, although not over, I wanted to continue to send messaging to those younger viewers (with his new children's book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends)."

Cena's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36, where he was forced to relive his greatest career failures in the Firefly Fun House Match. He addressed what happened with that match in a recent Sports Illustrated interview.

"I've had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil," Cena said. "This isn't the first time I've done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they'd seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn't the first time that we've seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got people talking."

"It left a lot of questions," he later added. "It wasn't just single-serving, it is something you can go back and watch and enjoy. Those are some of the best efforts."

Cena's upcoming acting projects include F9 (Fast & Furious 9), playing the role of Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Project X-Traction, Vacation Friends and The Janson Directive. It was announced last week that Cena will also star in an eight-episode Peacemaker television series, scheduled for 2021 on HBO Max.

Working alongside @JamesGunn on #SuicideSquad was an absolute masterclass in how to best bring beloved characters to life in a new and fun way. I cannot wait for the #DCUniverse to experience more of absurdity that is the Peacemaker in this new project on @hbomax!!! pic.twitter.com/PZ9dOa7Dzj — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2020

When Cena does step back in the ring, who do you think he should face? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!