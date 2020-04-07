John Cena Returns to Twitter, But Bray Wyatt Still Owns His Instagram

John Cena vanished inside the Firefly Fun House during WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night after Bray Wyatt forced him to relive his past failures then pinned him with Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw. WWE hasn’t addressed the fate of his onscreen character as of yet, and his Instagram page on Sunday was covered head-to-toe in photos of Wyatt from different periods of his career.

However on Tuesday the 16-time world champion popped back up on Twitter with his usual motivational tweets, so it looks like things have returned to normal.

Have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Use the tools you have access to. Do your absolute best. Evaluate. Repeat. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 7, 2020

The same can’t be said for his Instagram account. Here are his posts since losing to Wyatt.

Meanwhile Wyatt has been relatively silent on social media aside from a quick interaction with his former tag team partner Matt Hardy.

🖤🖤🖤 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 6, 2020

Cena’s “match” with Wyatt saw him return to his old Ruthless Aggression and Doctor of Thuganomics gimmicks, along with recreations from promos from WWF’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and WCW Monday Nitro.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two