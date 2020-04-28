WWE's John Cena Reveals He Enjoys The Fit Of Hot Pink Banana Hammocks

✖

John Cena was featured as the cover story for the latest issue of Men's Journal, and the 16-time world champion wound up revealing a lot more than WWE fans expected. At one point the story's author, Mickey Rapkin, mentioned that Cena was wearing a hot pink banana hammock as his underwear while changing between outfits for a photo shoot. Cena, who was apparently in his serious, all-business mode rather than the goofy mode wrestling fans have come to know and love, said it was strictly because they feel good.

"Picture just some poor spandex holding on for dear life," Rapkin wrote. "'Is that your underwear?' I ask, thinking maybe the photo shoot's stylist brought it along

"'It is,' Cena says, with an almost smile. 'More for the fit, less for the color,'" he added.

Thankfully no photos of that made the magazine.

Unfortunately Cena made no mention in the interview about how his character was effectively destroyed back at WrestleMania 36. The Suicide Squad star showed up at the WWE Performance Center for what he thought would be a Firefly Fun House Match with Bray Wyatt. Instead, Wyatt transported him inside the Fun House and forced him to relive his greatest career failures. The match ended with The Fiend pinning Cena after hitting Sister Abigail, while Wyatt made the three count.

Prior to WrestleMania Cena sat down with Corey Graves on After The Bell, where he gave an insightful look at what WWE's current generation needs.

"It [the generation] needs what I'm not sure it can produce, and that's just a state of where everything is now. Which is weird because it kind of always corrects itself. Where in a day and age where it needs a frontman or woman, and that's what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star. Like I've said before I don't know if, all things considered, the crowd is so mixed that if the company puts its faith behind an individual, the knee-jerk reaction of the audience — even if they liked the guy last week — is to say, 'F— you, you're not going to tell me who I like!' So the audience is also tipping the scales of this not being able to happen."

"Universal popularity will never happen because someone will see it and get onto it and be like, 'He seems to be getting popular, let's stop this right now. Or, 'She's getting popular, let's change this right now,'" he continued. "And I've seen it happen with guys that are really darlings of that underground crew make it, and then as soon as they make it,the rug is pulled out from under them."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.