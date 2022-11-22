Johnny Gargano Gets a Remixed Version of "Rebel Heart," WWE Fans React
Johnny Gargano arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw for a scheduled match with The Miz with a new version of his "Rebel Heart" entrance theme. The theme was synonymous with Gargano during his babyface run in NXT, and even though he adopted other themes after his heel turn and time in The Way faction, "Rebel Heart" returned when Gargano made his triumphant return to WWE in August.
However, it looks as though WWE has moved away from the original track. Naturally, this caused a stir on Wrestling Twitter, which you can see below.
New theme music for @JohnnyGargano!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rYg9esDlDU— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2022
Tears
prevnext
They got rid of the original Rebel Heart theme for Johnny Gargano. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5gsrvMAbun— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 22, 2022
Are You Serious, Bro?
prevnext
WHAT THE HELL DID THEY DO TO THE REBEL HEART ARE YOU SERIOUS RIGHT NOW— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) November 22, 2022
Not the COD Meme!
prevnext
that’s not rebel heart#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/mMtAoZty0M— Unknown (@UnknownEmpress) November 22, 2022
Hello Darkness, My Old Friend
prevnext
They changed “Rebel Heart.”#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iDbx830zTB— Alex Pawl🦃wski (@AlexSourGraps) November 22, 2022
Maybe That'll Work!
prevnext
they remixed rebel heart.. pic.twitter.com/TOg0lmsUSI— clara ˖ ࣪ ˒ ᵎᵎ (@STATBOOPS) November 22, 2022
Real Ones Knew
prevnext
Rest in Peace rebel heart
2017 – 2022 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PIMSEVgFEb— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) November 22, 2022
Look How They Massacred My Boy
prev
THEY MASSACRED REBEL HEART #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/exO2Wa6pDW— SlickThePanda (@SlickThePanda) November 22, 2022