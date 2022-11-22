Johnny Gargano Gets a Remixed Version of "Rebel Heart," WWE Fans React

Johnny Gargano arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw for a scheduled match with The Miz with a new version of his "Rebel Heart" entrance theme. The theme was synonymous with Gargano during his babyface run in NXT, and even though he adopted other themes after his heel turn and time in The Way faction, "Rebel Heart" returned when Gargano made his triumphant return to WWE in August.

However, it looks as though WWE has moved away from the original track. Naturally, this caused a stir on Wrestling Twitter, which you can see below.