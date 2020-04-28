Jon Moxley Reacts to Roman Reigns Stepping Away From WWE

✖

Days before his scheduled match with Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns backed out of WrestleMania 36 as a precaution for his health and the health of his family during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision came as a shock, though many wrestlers have since applauded Reigns for his decision. "The Big Dog" hasn't been seen on WWE television since, and he reportedly won't be back until the threat of the pandemic has died down. One of his fellow former Shield brothers, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), talked about Reigns' decision during a recent interview with PWInsider.

"I mean, this is unprecedented times, man," Moxley said. "This is crazy. I mean you hear about all these other eras and people went through the Great Depression and wars and all that stuff. I mean, I grew up in the 90s so our generation has never had to deal with any kind of struggle, or tough choices, or anything like this to this degree. So it's crazy that we're actually living through something like this.

"And I would not judge anybody's decision about things they do. I think definitely in his situation, I think it was definitely the smart thing to do," he added. "And I'd spend support that decision 100%. I think it was the right move."

Reigns explained why he stepped away from the match days after the news broke.

"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirt sheets, whatever you want to call em, that I pulled out of WrestleMania," Reigns said. And it's funny because for years now, years, people are like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania! We don't want you in it!' Ya know what I mean? There's a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I'm a 'coward.' I'm a 'sissy.' A lot of different things that I am now. But you don't know the whole story.

"All you know is what you think," he continued. "'Oh, well his health' and this and that, but you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns. You don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, like the old saying, man ... go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. And just take this time to better yourself, be present and make the most out of this."

