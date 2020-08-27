Update on How Bad Karrion Kross' Shoulder Injury Reportedly Is

✖

Karrion Kross opened this week's NXT with his arm in a sling, confirming that he had suffered a separated shoulder during his NXT Championship match with Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver XXX. Kross opted to relinquish his championship (ending his first championship run in WWE at four days) and teased eventually coming back to regain the championship. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer gave an update on the severity of Kross' injury.

"He had his MRI on Monday, so it sounds like he's going to need surgery," Meltzer said. "So it sounds like he's going to be out for a while. If it was something that didn't need surgery ... they wouldn't strip him of the title. Because they love him as champion, obviously, he's their chosen one. If it was like two months even, they could work around it. They didn't give any kind time frame, but it doesn't sound good."

William Regal appeared on the show later in the evening and confirmed how the next NXT Champion would be crowned — Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole will compete in a four-way 60-minute Iron Man Match on next week's NXT.

Each man has a compelling argument for becoming a two-time NXT Champion. Balor has been back with the brand since October but hasn't won any matches of significance. Ciampa has come up short in his numerous attempts to win "Goldie" back and reverted back to his heel persona during Wednesday's episode. Johnny Gargano has completely reinvented himself since his NXT Championship run, and Adam Cole never got the chance at a rematch after his record-breaking reign ended against Lee at the Great American Bash special. Every wrestler except Ciampa cut a promo during Wednesday's episode about the title match next week.

"I'm not a cornerstone, I'm a centerpiece." "Joey at home trolling on the Internet" and everyone else is going to get what they want next week... @FinnBalor NEW #NXTChampion. #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/JxFcnJFdVG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020

"It's time for me to remind everyone who the hell I am. I've been the Iron Man of #WWENXT for YEARS, and next Tuesday I will have the TITLE to prove it." - @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/16rC4QHBDw — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020

