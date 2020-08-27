Here's How NXT Will Crown the Next NXT Champion
Karrion Kross opened this week's NXT by announcing that he had suffered a separated shoulder while winning the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver XXX, and as a result he needed to relinquish the title after holding it for just four days. Later in the show William Regal appeared in the ring and announced how a new champion would be crowned — Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole would all compete in a four-way on next week's episode of NXT (which has been moved from its usual spot to Tuesday night due to the NHL Playoffs).
But Regal wasn't finished, adding in a special stipulation — a 60-minute Iron Man Match. This marks the second Iron Man match to ever take place in NXT behind Bayley vs. Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Respect back in October 2015. It will also be the first time a Fatal Four-Way has had that stipulation and will be the first hour-long Iron Man Match since John Cena defeated Randy Orton at Bragging Rights in October 2009.
What a HUGE announcement from @RealKingRegal!
