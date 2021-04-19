Keith Lee Gives Latest Update on His WWE Return

✖

Keith Lee's in-ring status has been kept under wraps for months now. He was pulled from a United States triple threat at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (that he was reportedly supposed to win) back in February and hasn't popped up since. There have been no updates on WWE's end, Lee's Twitter account has remained somewhat quiet and online wrestling insiders haven't reported much more than the fact that he's still not cleared. But over the weekend Lee sent a message directly to his fans about his return.

I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment... whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all. But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return...and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover. 💜 #Leegion https://t.co/wqhjwu96tB — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 17, 2021

I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me," Lee wrote in a previous message weeks prior. "For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this."

The year 2020 saw Lee make history by becoming the first man to hold both the NXT and NXT North American Championships at the same time, defeating then-champion Adam Cole at the Great American Bash event. He promptly relinquished the North American title, dropped the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX and moved to the Raw roster days later. He challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the start of the year, but had been otherwise kept on the midcard.

As of now, the only segments confirmed for this week's Raw are Drew McIntyre responding to MVP and the attack from T-Bar and Mace and a match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka.