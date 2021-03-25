Latest Update on WWE's Keith Lee

✖

Keith Lee has not wrestled on WWE television since the Feb. 8 episode of Monday NIght Raw, and the details about his absence have been sparse. "The Limitless One" was supposed to challenge Bobby Lashley and Riddle for the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view but was pulled from the match due to undisclosed injury. Since then he's posted a few updates, assuring fans that he'll be back when the time is right.

Sean Ross Sapp released a new update on Lee on Thursday via Fightful Select, stating he has not been cleared to return to action (but is actively trying to change that) and is not factored in WWE's plans as of now. It was also noted that WWE Creative considered crowning him US Champion prior to his sudden departure.

I miss you guys too. Just know that. — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 9, 2021

I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 18, 2021

Never....ever.... give in. For all that you wish for.... FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/tyGixheJBx — Impatient Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 25, 2021

2020 saw Lee become the first man in history to hold both the NXT and NXT North American Championships at the same time, beating Adam Cole at the Great American Bash event. He was quickly called up to Monday Night Raw the night after SummerSlam and his run on the Red Brand has kept him mostly in the upper mid-card, though he did get to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship back at the start of the year.

"As monumental as it's been to go to the main roster, I'm not sure it was so important to end that [NXT championship reign] as abruptly as it happened," Lee told Sports Illustrated back in December. "I watch NXT, and obviously I have some friends there, and one that I'm fairly close to is Mr. Damian Priest, and I watch often to see how he's doing. Kross went down in our match, then to have Finn [Bálor] as the new champion and he hurts his jaw, it's hard. I like those guys, and I feel like I abandoned them. It's difficult to think about. I'm proud of everything I've done, and I've hung with the top guys from Raw and some of them from SmackDown, but it's been difficult to see the injuries.

"I don't know what would have happened if I had stayed a little bit longer," he added. "At the end of the day, we're not always in control of our journey, and that's just how it goes. The main roster wanted me, and that's where I ended up. All I can do right now is root those guys on and be there for them in whatever capacity I can be, while still focusing on what I'm doing."