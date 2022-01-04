Keith Lee has popped up on Twitter a couple of times since the start of the new year, showing off his fully-grown beard while teasing what’s next for his professional wrestling career. Lee, despite being heavily decorated during his time in NXT, found himself released by the WWE back on Nov. 4. He’ll be free from the 90-day “No Compete” clause in his WWE contract on Feb. 2 and has yet to tip his hand about where he’ll go next. However, he did confirm with a fan that he’ll start looking this year.

“The first is to look at all these pieces on the board. January is the time when I decided I will start looking at which moves make the most sense,” Lee wrote on Dec. 26 when asked about New Year’s Resolutions.

This week he posted a photo of himself training, comparing his grey beard to a classic Samuel L. Jackson meme.

Lee spent five months off WWE television in 2021 after contracting COVID-19 and suffering life-threatening heart inflammation. He finally returned to action in July and shortly afterward was repackaged as Bearcat Lee prior to getting cut.

“Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work,” Lee wrote in a statement following his release. “Several months ago it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills fom the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses. I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities…. I also consider myself to be rather open-minded. Here’s to the future, for all intents and purposes… seems Limitless.”