Keith Lee Releases Statement Following WWE Release

Keith Lee was one of the 18 wrestlers released by the WWE last Thursday, and the departure of the former NXT and NXT North American Champion was by far and away the biggest surprise among the talent cuts. Lee took to Twitter on Monday to issue a statement, thanking fans for their support over the past few days while also hinting at what his next step in the pro wrestling business will be.

“Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work,” he began.

“Several months ago it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical billsf rom the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses,” he continued. “I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities…. I also consider myself to be rather open-minded. Here’s to the future, for all intents and purposes… seems Limitless.”

