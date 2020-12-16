Kevin Owens Looking to Redeem His 2016 WWE Universal Champioship Reign by Beating Roman Reigns at TLC

✖

Kevin Owens' lone reign as a WWE world champion came to an unceremonious end back at Fastlane 2017. In August of the previous year he was "anointed" by Triple H as the next Universal Champion when "The Game" betrayed Seth Rollins during a four-way bout and essentially handed Owens the victory. At the time this was a perfect fit for the heelish, cowardly Owens, who then used his friendship with Chris Jericho to help him repeatedly retain against the likes of Rollins and Roman Reigns. His six-month reign was then brought to a grinding halt when Goldberg beat him in mere seconds.

Owens appeared on The Bump this week, openly admitted that his last title reign was "not what I wish it would have been." He'll challenge Reigns for the title in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match on Sunday at TLC.

"Imagine what I'll do when the Universal Title is on the line," Owens said (h/t WrestlingNews.co) while comparing the match to some of the crazy weapons matches he took part in prior to joining WWE. "When it's TLC, there's millions of people watching. The way this issue has turned out with Roman and I, there's nothing that I won't stop at to win this match and make things right, you know. Because of the Universal Title reign that I had before, it's just not what I wish it would have been. So, maybe there's a chance here for redemption as well in that aspect."

As for Goldberg, Owens talked about the possibility of facing the WWE Hall of Famer again while speaking with Metro earlier this week.

"To me, I don't see much positive out of wrestling him for two minutes, or 20 seconds or 30 seconds or whatever, you know what I mean?" Owens said. "I'd love to work with him again if you got to do a story beyond — all we did was, what, two weeks, maybe three weeks? 'If we got to do some cool stuff, and some cool promos, exchange back and forth, and then have a quality match, that'd be great. But that's just not usually what he's here for."

Check out the full lineup for TLC below: