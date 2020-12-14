Kevin Owens Says He'd Have a Rematch With Goldberg, But Only on One Condition

✖

Between Goldberg's comments about a match with Roman Reigns on The Bump last week and the reports of Reigns vs. Goldberg being the plan for WrestleMania 37, the WWE Hall of Famer has been popping up quite a bit in the headlines over the past week. Kevin Owens, who will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship this Sunday, was asked about him during an interview with the United Kingdom outlet Metro. Owens had an unfortunate run-in with Goldberg back in 2017, as his six-month reign as Universal Champion ended in mere seconds when Goldberg challenged him at that year's Fastlane.

Owens said he's open to the idea of having another match with the WCW legend, but only "if he was here to work." Goldberg previously confirmed he's under contract with WWE and will compete in at least two matches a year through 2023.

"To me, I don't see much positive out of wrestling him for two minutes, or 20 seconds or 30 seconds or whatever, you know what I mean?" Owens said. "I'd love to work with him again if you got to do a story beyond — all we did was, what, two weeks, maybe three weeks? 'If we got to do some cool stuff, and some cool promos, exchange back and forth, and then have a quality match, that'd be great. But that's just not usually what he's here for."

Goldberg gave an interview with Bleacher Report late last week, where he talked about how much longer he wants to keep wrestling.

"We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it," Goldberg said. "I'm 53 years old, I'll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I'm still going to do it. It's very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I'm not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, 'Oh, am I ruining my legacy?' Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family.

"There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I'm a businessman," he continued. "I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don't see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don't see myself wrestling until I'm 60."