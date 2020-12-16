WWE TLC 2020 Predictions & Pressing Questions

WWE's final pay-per-view of 2020 — TLC — takes place this Sunday at the WWE ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. Unlike previous installments where stipulation matches involving the titular three weapons are casually thrown around, the only bouts where they'll be allowed this year are WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. Elsewhere on the card, the Hurt Business will get another crack at the New Day's Raw tag titles, Asuka and a mystery partner will face Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler and Carmella (fresh off her return with a new persona) will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. We here at ComicBook have once again assembled our team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show, as well as give predictions on who will win each match. Check out the team's picks below!

Reigns vs. Owens or McIntyre vs. Styles — Which TLC Match is Better? (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: Reigns has been absolute gold in everything he does lately, but I'll go with Drew vs. AJ. McIntyre has openly admitted this is the match he wanted to have as WWE Champion and I imagine he'll pull out all the stops for it. Plus it's an AJ Styles match, you know it's going to be good. Ryan Droste: I want to go with Reigns/Owens because Reigns is the absolute best thing on WWE television right now. However, McIntyre vs. Styles has all the makings of a great in-ring contest. Drew has talked about how much this match means to him, and I love the big man vs. small man dynamic here. Nick Valdez: AJ Styles has been on absolute fire lately with Omos to bounce off of, but I'm also in love with the dynamic Owens and Reigns have right now. Out of the two, I think Owens and Reigns is the one for me because you just know Owens is going to take a good beating. Both matches have the potential to impress, however. Evan Valentine: This is a tough one as I'm hyped for both, but I'd give the edge to Reigns vs. Owens simply thanks to their personalities. I think the technical wrestling between Styles and McIntyre will probably win out, but I'm looking forward more to the former. Matt Aguilar: As good as McIntyre and Styles are, this is an easy pick for me. Reigns and Owens have tremendous chemistry and their characters are perfectly synced for this kind of hard-hitting matchup. As long as they continue that on Friday and don't give away the farm on the show before TLC, this should be great, and I think will leave the best lasting impression of the two. prevnext

Does Having Only Two Stipulation Matches Hurt the Show? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I'm good with it. I'm surprised they didn't throw in at least a tables match, but few things are more painful than watching wrestlers bend over backward to try and make a Chairs Match stipulation make sense days before the show. They gave the best stipulation to the two best matches, so no sense piling on any further. Ryan: I like it. I don't like having stipulation matches just to have them as they kind of lose their luster. I think the matches that do have the stipulations carry more matches this way. Less is more. Nick: Honestly, I don't mind. If we can avoid the dreaded chairs match before the day of the show, great. I agree with Connor, but just want to add that I hope it's quality over quantity here. Evan: It's a little odd considering the main selling point of TLC, but it's a solid match card as it stands, so I'm excited for it ultimately. Matt: Nah, I think it actually helps. The stipulation matches should be an important part of the show but having every match be the same thing ultimately falters to diminishing returns. WarGames only had two matches of its namesake and it was killer, making those matches feel special. I dig it. prevnext

Who Replaces Lana in the Women's Tag Title Match? (Photo: WWE) Connor: My guess is either Charlotte or Eva Marie. Charlotte because it feels like she should be close to a return, and Marie because I know it will enrage so many people. Ryan: I'm going to go with Charlotte. She seems to make the most sense while also creating a little buzz. Nick: This one actually super upset me because Lana's been on a roll lately, and I was hoping she'd get her due. But it's probably going to be a huge disappointment like Lacey Evans or something. Evan: I agree on it most likely being Charlotte, considering that would have the most "bang for their buck" for the WWE. Matt: There's been so much talk of Eva Marie lately that this seems like the perfect place for her to make an immediate impact, though I agree with Nick, it's a bummer that Lana isn't going to get that payoff (yet anyway). Charlotte is a good pick too and it very well might be her, but Marie would be a bigger shock so I'm going with that. prevnext

Do The New Day Finally Drop the Tag Titles Here? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Raw's tag division is basically non-existent, so I'll say yes. It gives The Hurt Business some more gold and Kofi & Woods something to do for a little while. Ryan: Agree with Connor here. The New Day really doesn't need them, so a title victory for the Hurt Business over a team that now ranks among the best in WWE history could go pretty far in further establishing them. Nick: Yes! The Hurt Business should be collecting all the gold at this point, and setting their eyes on Drew McIntyre next! Hurt Business is money, so it's time for them to have the titles to keep backing it up. Evan: I'm leaning toward a "no" here, though I would think that if Hurt Business does get the belts, that will be the big rivalry for the New Day leading up to next year's WrestleMania. Matt: I think I'm with Evan on this. While they will undoubtedly have some gold soon, I don't think WWE does it here. That said, this is the perfect program for these two teams and The Hurt Business should get some titles sooner than later. prevnext

2020 Is Finally Ending! What's the No. 1 Thing You Want to See in WWE in 2021? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Keith Lee and Big E both become world champions. Ryan: Connor is reading my mind. Both of those. I'd also like to see Undisputed Era make their way to the main roster; they've done all they can do in NXT. Nick: I'd like to see Shayna Baszler with the Raw Women's Championship. Evan: A new world champion in general. I think McIntyre's had a great run but it's time to shift things up a little and I agree with Connor that giving the belt to either Keith Lee or Big E is the best bet for 2021. Unless of course, they want to slap it on the Fiend and make next year all the weirder. Matt: I want to see Keith Lee traded to SmackDown and maximized like he was in NXT, something SmackDown has managed to do with another former NXT star Bianca Belair. I of course want a Championship run for Lee, but with how they've handled him so far, I don't necessarily have the faith that they can or will make that happen at the moment. prevnext

The Royal Rumble Is Next Month. Who are Your Rumble Winners as of Right Now? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Keith Lee for the Men's, Ronda Rousey (surprise!) for the Women's. Ryan: It's either going to be Keith Lee or Goldberg on the men's side. I'd go with Keith since Goldberg could basically just challenge Roman to a match and get it if that's the route they're going. Rousey definitely makes the most sense on the women's side. Nick: Keith Lee wins the Men's, and Charlotte the Women's. Evan: Big E for the Men's probably, and I'll go with a wild card and think Bayley takes it to set up for 'Mania with Banks and/or Asuka. Matt: Going Peyton Royce or a returning Charlotte for the Women's side and Keith Lee for the men's side, though Goldberg is a good pick too. prevnext