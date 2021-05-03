Kofi Kingston Trolls AJ Styles and Omos Ahead of WWE Raw Tag Title Match

✖

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will attempt to make The New Day 12-time WWE tag team champions this week when they face AJ Styles and Omos in a rematch from WrestleMania 37. Throughout the feud Kingston and Woods have mocked Styles and his gargantuan tag partner for not being a "real" tag team, and kept that going once a title match was for this week's Raw. Styles and Omos were absent from Raw in the three weeks that followed WrestleMania, explaining on the latest episode of The Bump that they were "partying" back in Omos' home country of Nigeria.

"WOW! They still work here! Well alright! Let's get that 12 BAAAAYYYBEEEEEE!!!" Kingston tweeted.

😵 WOW! They still work here! Well alright! Let’s get that 12 BAAAAYYYBEEEEEE!!! https://t.co/JFxRHEkVV3 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) May 3, 2021

Maybe when @TheGiantOmos and @AJStylesOrg come back to work then their radar will kick in? Prolly doesn’t work when you’re on vacation 😘 https://t.co/dDEqUDJBCX — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) May 2, 2021

"How rude of New Day, trying to keep Omos out of the ring," Styles said during the interview, referencing how the former champs tried as hard as possible to keep Styles from tagging Omos into the match. "They didn't want none!"

Outside of New Day, the options for opponents will be slim pickings for the newly-crowned tag champs. The only other tag teams on Raw's roster right now are The Viking Raiders, The Lucha House Party and Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin (who have continued to work as a duo despite getting kicked out of The Hurt Business).

Elsewhere on this week's Raw Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will defend their women's tag titles against Lana and Naomi. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will also be in action, taking on either Drew McIntyre or Bobby Lashley.

Will tonight bring Kingston and Woods tag team championship gold once again? Or will Styles and Omos have a repeat of their WrestleMania success? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!