AJ Styles and Omos Confirm When They'll Return to WWE Raw

WrestleMania 37 Night One saw AJ Styles and Omos win the Raw Tag Team Championships in their first match as a tag team, dominating The New Day once the seven-foot-two behemoth was finally tagged into the match. But the pair have been inexplicably absent from Monday Night Raw in the three weeks since their victory, leaving the tag division to flounder with repeating matchups. Styles and Omos finally popped up on this week's edition of The Bump to explain their absence, while also confirming they'll be back on the next episode of Raw.

"I never thought I'd say this, but I'm almost sick of partying," Styles joked. Kayla Braxton then said that Omos was back in Nigeria celebrating the victory, prompting Styles to shout, "I was with him, it was crazy! He's like a king over there. I got sunburned and everything!"

Styles also celebrated the fact that by winning the tag titles he is now a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He and Kurt Angle are the only men in history to have accomplished that feat in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling.

The pair also made it clear that their feud with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods isn't over.

"How rude of New Day, trying to keep Omos out of the ring," Styles said. "They didn't want none!"

Styles even predicted that the pair might be "changing" over their jealousy of his success with Omos.

When the champs do return, they'll actually have some options when it comes to future tag team feuds. A rematch with New Day is a given, but during their absence former champions The Viking Experience made their long-awaited return from injury and have yet to lose a match.

