Kofi Kingston Explains Why a Second WWE Championship Reign Would Be Different Than KofiMania

Kofi Kingston shocked the wrestling world at the end of last week's Monday Night Raw, pinning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title open challenge match. Kingston hasn't been anywhere near the world championship picture since his lone reign with the title ended via a Brock Lesnar squash match back in October 2019, and he explained in a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Monday that he's not trying to recapture the momentum "KofiMania" brought him leading up to his victory at WrestleMania 35.

"It feels really fresh," Kingston said. "And we're all underdogs. Look at Bobby's journey to the title. Bobby's grinded for so long to get to this point. He stepped away from WWE, came back with a vengeance and he found his way to the WWE championship. I know how hard he's worked to get to this point, and I have a lot of respect for him. Bobby is a phenomenal champion, and I'm looking forward to mixing it up with him."

Kingston also talked about the possibility of Big E challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the near future as his singles run continues to grow.

"If E gets thrust into that role, going toe-to-toe with the universal champion, if that happens, [Xavier] Woods and me are going to lose our minds," Kingston said "I'm not big on looking too far ahead, but if that were to happen, E will exceed every expectation.

"He can talk, can make you laugh, he can gyrate his hips and he can beat you up. I'm so happy to see his success with the intercontinental championship, being able to continue the legacy of the workhorse title. His way with words is unmatched, and his ability to connect with the crowd is very special. E is ready to be at the top of this industry," he added.

WWE hasn't confirmed what Kingston will be doing on this week's Raw, but the fallout from his win is all but guaranteed.

"Last week, I defeated a future Hall of Famer, Randy Orton, pinning his shoulders to the mat, and then I pinned Bobby Lashley, the WWE champion, so you know this Monday is going to be a celebration," Kingston says. "Top to bottom, it's going to be a great show. I know I'm going to bring it, and, as the kids say, it's going to be dope."