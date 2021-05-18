Kofi Kingston's Win Over Bobby Lashley Has WWE Fans Wanting KofiMania 2

This week's Monday Night Raw turned out to be a huge night for Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champion defeated his former rival Randy Orton midway through the show, then stepped forward to answer WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's open challenge in the main event (quickly revealed to not actually be for the WWE title). But thanks to an assist from Drew McIntyre Kingston managed to pick up the victory anyway, handing Lashley his first pinfall loss since January. The win instantly made WWE fans remember Kingston's run to WrestleMania 35 (known as KofiMania), where he beat Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion and held the title for the next six months.

Now that he has a victory over the current champion, fans are hoping that it's time for KofiMania 2. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!