Kofi Kingston's Win Over Bobby Lashley Has WWE Fans Wanting KofiMania 2
This week's Monday Night Raw turned out to be a huge night for Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champion defeated his former rival Randy Orton midway through the show, then stepped forward to answer WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's open challenge in the main event (quickly revealed to not actually be for the WWE title). But thanks to an assist from Drew McIntyre Kingston managed to pick up the victory anyway, handing Lashley his first pinfall loss since January. The win instantly made WWE fans remember Kingston's run to WrestleMania 35 (known as KofiMania), where he beat Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion and held the title for the next six months.
Now that he has a victory over the current champion, fans are hoping that it's time for KofiMania 2. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!
!!!!!!!@TrueKofi has just pinned the WWE Champion!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/84Uzrr1pzM— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021
We've Already Got the Logo!
Welcome to KofiMania 2.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/88EzEcWVBk— TurnHeelWrestling (@TurnHeelWres) May 18, 2021
It's Happening!
KOFI IS BACK IN THE MAIN EVENT SCENE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xE3rLv1rqB— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 18, 2021
Rejoice!
KOFI KINGSTON HAS PINNED BOBBY LASHLEY!!!!!!!!
HES FINALLY GETTING HIS SECOND SHOT!!!! WELL DESERVED!!!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8qW3JLutaU— ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) May 18, 2021
That's What We Call a Push
Uh... KOFI BEAT RANDY AND LASHLEY IN THE SAME NIGHT— Big Baby Bandera (@CeeHawk) May 18, 2021
Run It Back
RUN IT BACK!!!! #Kofimania pic.twitter.com/d8EpRNKkc5— Emrys Oswald (@EmrysOswald) May 18, 2021
Put Him Back
I think I'm over all the allusions to Kofimania too. Just put him back in the the title picture already! lol— Phil Lindsey 🎨👑 (@PhilDL616) May 18, 2021
Oh It's True!
ARE THEY PUTTING KOFI KINGSTON BACK IN THE MAIN EVENT SCENE?! I’M HERE FOR IT! Kofi pinned the WWE Champion! pic.twitter.com/KkbXS2WbyA— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 18, 2021