WWE Hall of Famer Potentially Returning to TV Soon

Kurt Angle officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35 back in April 2019, and one year later he was released from his role as a backstage producer as part of the first big wave of WWE releases. Since then he’s launched his own podcast and begun working on other business ventures with a couple of WWE appearances sprinkled in. However, a new report from Fightful Select states that Angle will be in St. Louis, the site of the 2022 Royal Rumble, this weekend and that it could potentially be leading to some sort of return to the company.

Sean Ross Sapp, after pointing out Angle’s presence is not connected to this weekend’s live events centered around Conrad Thompson’s podcast network (which Angle’s show is a part of), wrote, “…”there have been discussions about him returning as an on-screen presence in WWE.”

During his time away from the company, Angle has confirmed that AEW tried on multiple occasions to bring him into the fold. He said last August, “Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts. I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan’s been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can’t do it. The first offer, they wanted me to have many matches. The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling.”

Angle has also mentioned in the past that there have been conversations between himself and Triple H about bringing him in as a Performance Center coach. However, nothing has materialized up until this point and several of the trainers who were big parts of Triple H’s developmental system machine were recently let go.

“Triple H offered me a job, I believe, to train wrestlers,” Angle said. “He wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it but maybe in the future, there might be a possibility. I like training people. I just don’t have a lot of time, believe it or not, including in this pandemic. I’m good at training people, I’m good at teaching stuff.”

