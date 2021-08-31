Kurt Angle Describes the Multiple Offers AEW Gave Him

✖

Even though Kurt Angle has been a free agent ever since his WWE release in April 2020, the former world champion and Olympic gold medalist has not popped up in any other promotion. But that isn't due to a lack of trying. Angle was confirmed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. this week that All Elite Wrestling came forward with multiple offers for him, ranging from him being an active member of the roster to simply an onscreen character.

"Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts," Angle said. "I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan's been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can't do it

"The first offer, they wanted me to have many matches," he added. "The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling."

He previously confirmed on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show that Triple H tried to bring him back to the WWE as a trainer for the Performance Center.

"Triple H offered me a job, I believe, to train wrestlers," Angle said. "He wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it but maybe in the future, there might be a possibility. I like training people. I just don't have a lot of time, believe it or not, including in this pandemic. I'm good at training people, I'm good at teaching stuff."

Since leaving WWE, Angle has launched his own podcast and nutrition company. He also recently announced the arrival of a signature sneaker to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his gold medal victory at the 1996 Olympics.

