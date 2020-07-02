WWE's Kurt Angle Shares Terrifying Tale At Lake Eerie

Kurt Angle is definitely considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time within the roster of World Wrestling Entertainment, having retired from the ring but still making appearances as part of the show from time to time, and the former gold medal recipient was back in the news thanks in part to a terrifying tale involving his son at Lake Eerie! Angle took to Instagram to share a hair raising story involving his son and a scary situation that saw him nearly drowning, with Kurt unable to help as he himself can't swim!

Angle was given an opportunity within the WWE thanks in part to winning a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics in freestyle wrestling, joining World Wrestling Entertainment, when it was still known as the World Wrestling Federation, in 1998. Over the course of his decades long career, Kurt was able to win nearly every belt in the organization, becoming the world champion a number of times over. Last year, Angle announced his retirement and battled against Baron Corbin for Wrestlemania 35. Much like Matt Calaway, aka the Undertaker, we could definitely see Angle making a return to the squared circle if Vince McMahon comes a'calling.

Kurt Angle shared the terrifying tale of his son, Joseph, who had apparently nearly drowned during a day at the beach at Lake Eerie, saved in part thanks to a walker by who dove into the water to save the professional wrestler's offspring and making for a very interesting, if not scary, story:

Angle's background in the more traditional form of wrestling definitely did wonders for him within the WWE, allowing him to make his way to the top of the charts. Fans and other wrestlers alike often consider him to be one of the best technical wrestlers in the ring thanks in part to his knowledge of the profession and he has certainly earned his place as one of the greatest in the world.

What do you think of this nerve inducing story from Kurt Angle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.