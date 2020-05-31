Kurt Angle Reportedly Returning to WWE Soon

✖

Even though he had transitioned into being a backstage producer at the time, Kurt Angle was still one of the 30+ wrestlers to get released by WWE back in mid-April. However in the last week alone he's reappeared on WWE television to serve as the referee for the Fight Pit Match on NXT between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, then popped up on SmackDown to promote Riddle's move to the Blue Brand. According to WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis, Angle will be back with the company in an official capacity here in the near future.

"I was told that everyone expects Angle to be back," Davis wrote, following up with a direct quote from a source — "If they haven't signed him already then they will make an offer to him soon. Vince doesn't want to lose him to AEW."

All signs point to Angle being back in his backstage role once he's rehired. The Olympic Gold Medalist and former WWE Champion has been out of in-ring action since his retirement match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Back in January Angle made headlines by listing off his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers. Though many of his peers put him on the list, Angle opted not to include himself.

"A guy like Shawn Michaels would be on the Mount Rushmore, Ric Flair would be on Mount Rushmore," Angle said. "I don't see Brock as an overall athlete that would be up there. But don't get me wrong, what he does in the ring, no-one does better."

"'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock," he later added. "I would never put myself up there, it's just not who I am. I imagine some people do, but when I think about Mount Rushmore, I don't think of myself."

He then explained why Lesnar wasn't on the list.

"With Brock, in most cases they would pass him up," Angle said. "I think it's because he's not a guy--he's a man of very few words. He goes in that ring and performs as good, if not better, than anyone in the world, but in sports entertainment you have got to have something behind that. So, if you are talking about Mount Rushmore then you are talking about the overall entertainment--how people get wowed and what they say to people, to the fans, and how they pertain themselves in their character."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.