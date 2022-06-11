WWE's Lacey Evans Qualifies for Money in the Bank Ladder Match on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the first qualifying matches for Money in the Bank, and after the chaos that was Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus, it was Lacey Evans turn to face Xia Li for a spot in the Women's Ladder Match. Sheamus is now officially a SmackDown Superstar, and now she'll look to kick off her return to WWE with a big win. Xia Li has been a SmackDown superstar for a minute but hasn't been utilized that much, so this was also a perfect opportunity to build some momentum. After a thrilling match, it was Evans who ended up securing the spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and we are eager to see who else ends up securing their spot in the anticipated match-up.

Evans knocked Li down with a shoulder tackle and then Li slammed Evans' face into the mat before a cover attempt, but Evans kicked out. Li then targeted Evans' leg with big kicks and then delivered a suplex into a cover but Evans kicked out quickly again. Li then locked in a hold to keep Evans grounded but she managed to throw Xia off her and then she threw her again and slammed into her with a European Uppercut.

Evans did a handstand on the top rope and slammed into Xia in the corner but Xia came back with a kick only to get knocked down with a Woman's Right, and Evans got the pin and the win to secure her spot in the Ladder Match. We'll have to wait and see who joins her over the next few weeks, though you know Ronda Rousey will be keeping her eyes on the match and how it plays out, as she will likely face the winner down the line.

