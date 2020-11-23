WWE's Lana Wins the Women's Elimination Match at Survivor Series

✖

Tonight's battle of the brands at Survivor Series included two team Elimination Matches, and when it came time for the Women's Elimination Match, the crew did not disappoint. The match was between Team Raw's Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, and Lana and Team SmackDown's Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Bayley, and up first was Bayley and Lacey Evans. Bayley hit Evans with punches to the torso, but Evans countered and got the best of her for a bit, throwing one of her handkerchiefs at her. Evans then ended up in the opposing corner, and it was Natalya's turn to go at Evans. Evans made the tag to Royce, but she met an unfortunate team up between Belair and Natalya.

It was Morgan's turn to go at Royce, and she almost got the pin but Royce fought back. Baszler eventually made her way in against Ruby Riott, and Baszler hit Riott hard but Riott almost got the pin. Riott got the best of Baaszler and sent her to the corner, but then Jax came in. Jax went right at Team SmackDown, but then Lana tagged herself in and got the best of Morgan. Morgan made the tag to Natalya, and the two locked up in the center of the ring.

Lana was able to evade Nat's attacks but Natalya almost got Lana down for the count. Lana got Natalya in the corner and went to work with kicks on her back. She then hit her with a kick to the face but couldn't get the pin. Lana was then in the corner and her teammates told her to stay outside of the ring and not come in. Lana looked emotional here as Royce took her spot in the ring, and then Team SmackDown started a chant.

Bayley locked up with Royce and just went to town on her with punches, and then slammed her face into the turnbuckle. Royce got some revenge though by locking in Bayley against the ropes for a bit, but then Bayley dragged Royce into the corner and let Belair hold her up high and slam her to the turnbuckle.

Bayley then went for the pin but Evans broke it up, and then everyone got involved, trading off shots, and it was Morgan who managed to take Jax down by clipping her at the knee. Royce hit Bayley on the top turnbuckle and then sent her flying onto everyone on the outside. That left Lana alone as the only one standing, though Royce sent Bayley back in. Royce hit Deja Vu on Bayley and knocked her out.

Royce almost got Natalya too but had another chance when she locked in a submission right in the middle of the ring. Belair helped Natalya though and that led to Natalya locking in Royce and getting her to tap.

Evans then went at Natalya, and after some help from Baszler she decked Natalya with the Women's Right and got the pin. Belair then came in for Natalya, and she almost got the pin on Evans. She then set up Evans and slammed her face-first into the mat. Belair went up to the turnbuckle to but a distraction for Baszler let Evans get a hit in. Evans got the Spanish Fly off the top and was about to get the pin but Morgan and Riott intervened.

Then it was Riott and Morgan taking turns on Jax, and after an unsuccessful switch-up Morgan tagged Riott secretly and they kept working together on Jax, landing her in the corner and alternating every 5 seconds. Baszler then got the tag and went to work on Riott, though Riott almost got the pin. Riott kept fending off Baszler, but she ended up in Baszler's clutches and was knocked out. Morgan went to work on Evans, and Evans barely had any chance to catch a breath, and a crucifix bomb made short work of Evans.

Morgan then went to work on Jax, and she managed to get her down several times but Jax caught her just once and that's all it took for the pin. Baszler also grabbed Belair's legs before she could make the save. Belair was the lone team SmackDown member, and she went all out against both Jax and Baszler, putting on a dazzling display. Jax was able to ground her but Belair kicked out of the pin. Jax then went to the top turnbuckle but Belair kicked her off and sent her to the floor.

Baszler then went for the clutch but Belair found a way out. She was able to lock it in again. Belair wouldn't tap though and lifted Baszler up. She made it to the ropes but Baszler kept the hold locked in too long so she was disqualified. Jax then got Belair and tried to take her down but Belair sent her into the steel steps. The ref was counting down and Jax kept Belair out of the ring, but thanks to Belair sending Jax over the barricade both were counted out, and it was Lana who was declared the winner.

Here's the official rundown for tonight's Survivor Series.

"Inter-brand bragging rights are on the line as champions face champions, and Team Raw and Team SmackDown battle in Survivor Series Elimination Matches."

Here's the full card:

Dual-Brand Battle Royal (Kick-Off Show)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce & Lana vs. Team SmackDown's Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya & Bayley

5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle vs. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins & Otis

What did you think of that ending? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!