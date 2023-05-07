WWE Legend Makes Surprise Appearance at Backlash, Rey Mysterio Teases Batman Gear

WWE Backlash began in thrilling fashion, as Bianca Belair took on IYO SKY for the Raw Women's Championship in a stellar match. While it seems The LWO's spotlight will come later in the show, WWE still took some time to highlight Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny in a backstage segment, and Mysterio took the opportunity to tease some Batman gear for later in the night. The biggest surprise of the segment though was when a WWE Legend that no one expected (but made all the sense in the world) entered the room, which was none other than Savio Vega, and he handed Bad Bunny something to help him out in his match later in the night.

In the clip, which you can see below, Rey introduced Bad Bunny to Vega, and Vega handed Bad Bunny a special Kendo Stick to help him in his San Juan Street Fight match later in the night against Judgement Day's Damian Priest.

Savio Vega would start experiencing success in WWE alongside Razor Ramon in 1995 and then would segue into a thrilling feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. That would lead to their match at WrestleMania XII, where Vega defeated Austin. He would defeat him again at In Your House, and then after some time in between stories, he would join the Nation of Domination. That led to him leading the Los Boricuas, and when that group ended, he would eventually leave WWE in 1998. He never stopped being a major figure in wrestling and in Puerto Rico, and fans are excited to see him at Backlash.

As for Rey and Bad Bunny, Rey revealed how honored he was that Bad Bunny put on the LWO shirt during SmackDown and is representing the LWO at Backlash. He also couldn't be excited to be back in Puerto Rico, and as the crowd is showing tonight, it's an electric place to compete.

"We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It's incredible. I don't think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down. I know it, I've seen him train. He works hard and he's dedicated. He's been a fan since he's a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos," Mysterio said.

"Oh my god, incredible. Every time I've been to Puerto Rico, I feel like I'm at home. 2001 was my first time visiting this beautiful island, and the crowd was just incredible. I came back maybe three times after that, and now it's been almost two and a half years since I've returned, but it's like I never left. The connection we have here is solid. The fact that, not only is it solid, but what we represent in the LWO, every hard-working Latino around the world, they see that. They feel it, and they're with us 1000%," Mysterio said.

You can find the full card and updated results for WWE Backlash below.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def. IYO SKY

Seth Rollins def. Omos

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE is currently streaming on Peacock.

What have you thought of Backlash so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!