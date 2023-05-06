Bad Bunny Joins WWE's LWO on SmackDown

It was an action-packed WWE SmackDown ahead of tomorrow's Backlash, and it was bookended by The LWO and Judgement Day. LWO opened up the night and was interrupted by Judgement Day, and that led to a mixed Tag Team match later in the night between the teams of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio and Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio. The other members of Judgement Day would end up getting involved and outnumbering Rey, but Bad Bunny arrived with the LWO cavalry and helped clear the ring. As everyone celebrated, Rey would present Bad Bunny with an LWO shirt, and he would go all in with them.

Earlier in the night Rey would challenge Dominik to a rematch of their WrestleMania 39 battle, which Rey walked away from with the win. Dominik didn't accept, but the tease for that rematch is now out in the wild, so it could very well happen down the road. In that same exchange, Rhea Ripley challenged Rey, but that ended up leading to a mixed Tag match later in the night.

In that match, Judgement Day would get the numbers advantage, as Damian Priest would join them after being absent earlier in the night. Zelina kept Rhea busy, but that still left Finn Balor, Dominik, and Priest. That's when Bad Bunny's music hit and he had the rest of the LWO with him.

Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde came down with Bad Bunny, and Bad Bunny was armed with a Kendo Stick. The rest of the LWO hit the ring and cleared out Balor and Dominik, but Priest didn't move, locking onto Bad Bunny. Then they got in the ring and Bad Bunny was ready to dish out some hits but Dominik interfered, taking the blow and letting Priest get out of the ring unscathed.

The Judgement Day and LWO are set to battle quite a bit at Backlash. Ripley and Vega will battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Bad Bunny will clash with Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. It might be a minute before we see more crossover since both squads are on separate brands, but before that happens, they will settle some issues at Backlash. You can find the official card for Backlash below.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. IYO SKY

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE Backlash kicks off on Peacock Saturday, May 6th at 8 PM EST.