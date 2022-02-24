Lita Reflects on Her WWE Elimination Chamber Match With Becky Lynch

Lita faced Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this past weekend, marking her first major singles match in a WWE ring since 2006. She lost the bout, but was given the time to acknowledge the crowd’s wild ovation after the match. This week she took to Instagram with a message for the fans — “What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper.”

It’s unclear what the WWE Hall of Famer’s future with the company will be following this match. She’s been brought back a number of times for Women’s Royal Rumble matches and was previously a kickoff show panelist, but Lynch has already moved on to her WrestleMania program with Bianca Belair. Lita left the door open for more opportunities during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Currently, I was just asked to do this match,” Lita said. “I know everything can change in WWE at the drop of a hat. There is a lot of opportunity here, and just because there are no current plans doesn’t mean there won’t be. This is also allowing me to focus on the task at hand, which is to put on a killer match and not focus on anything else except Elimination Chamber.”

WWE has announced a number of matches for WrestleMania 38, which you can see below. Other bouts that have been rumored include Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental Championship, Edge vs. AJ Styles and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin coming out of retirement for a match with Kevin Owens.