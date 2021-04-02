WWE: Logan Paul Confirms WrestleMania 37 Appearance

✖

WWE's Sami Zayn has been trying to get anyone to listen to his conspiracy theories about how WWE is treating him and attempting to keep him from the main title picture on SmackDown over the past several months, and now it's all culminating in a big premiere event on tonight's episode. Over the past few months, Zayn has had a camera crew following him to the ring and backstage, and he feels he has valid proof of WWE's attempts to screw him over. He made even more waves when he announced that YouTube star Logan Paul would be joining his premiere event on SmackDown, and a report stated that Paul would have a role to play at WrestleMania 37 too, and now Paul has confirmed that is true.

Paul confirmed that not only will he be appearing on SmackDown tonight (which was pre-taped) but also that he will be at WrestleMania 37 on th latest episode of his Imapulsive podcast. Paul is asked to lay out all of the traveling he is doing over the next week or two, and you can see the whole clip below (via Ryan Satin).

On his latest podcast, Logan Paul confirms he’ll be at #WrestleMania 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/aoAixciMIp — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2021

"Ready? Ready? Tampa, WWE. Miami, train with Jake. Back to Tampa for WrestleMania, WWE. Atlanta for Jake's fight. Maybe a little New York like in there for just for s*** and gigs. Puerto Rico, training to beat the best fighter."

Zayn will have a match against Kevin Owens during WrestleMania Night 2, so odds are we will see Paul get involved in some way, and we'll get a first glimpse at Paul's involvement on tonight's SmackDown. In the meantime here is the full card for WrestleMania 37.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

United States Champion Riddle vs Sheamus

What do you think of Paul's involvement in WrestleMania 37? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!