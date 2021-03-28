Report: Logan Paul Will Be Involved in WWE WrestleMania 37 Match

✖

Sami Zayn confirmed on this week's Friday Night SmackDown that YouTube star Logan Paul will be his special guest for the premiere of the trailer to his upcoming documentary on next week's SmackDown. But that won't be the only time Paul gets involved in the WWE product. According to Dave Meltzer via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Paul is going to play some sort of role in the Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match at WrestleMania 37 on April 11. Meltzer couldn't confirm whether or not Paul would be a special guest referee or simply be at ringside.

Zayn and Paul have been trading messages on Twitter for the past few weeks, and the boxer seems to be favoring Zayn's idea that there's a conspiracy within the WWE determined to make sure he fails at wrestling.

Hey man, I noticed you started following me on here. Check your DMs, I sent a bunch of raw footage that my documentary crew has collected over the past few months. What you saw was the tip of the iceberg. No one understands how bad @WWE has it out for me. Judge for yourself. Thx https://t.co/Wk2FXcObXh — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 24, 2021

yeah i checked it out. you might be on to something 😯 https://t.co/RtKm0L5mo1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 25, 2021

Zayn has also attempted to get Owens to join him in the documentary, but the former Universal Champion has taken issue with Zayn trying to pass the blame of not succeeding onto everyone else except himself. He eventually coerced Zayn into accepting a one-on-one match at Mania.

Paul won't be the only celebrity playing a role in this year's show, as Grammy-award-winning-rapper Bad Bunny will step inside the ring for a match with The Miz on Night One.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two