WWE’s Mandy Rose Defeats Dakota Kai and Retains NXT Women’s Championship

After Toxic Attraction cheated to take the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships from Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, Kai was enraged, tearing apart the areas backstage. She was also booked in a match against Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship, and tonight the two finally threw down. After the bell, they instantly locked up, and Kai got Rose in a corner and unloaded a flurry of punches. Rose kept her distance and then knocked Kai down, but Kai came back. Rose then slammed down Kai and celebrated a bit, and then got Kai in the corner for some kicks.

She then rubbed Kai’s head against the ropes and then lifted her for a slam but Kai evaded and went hit a Crucifix into a pin attempt but Rose kicked out. Rose went for a corner attack but Kai evaded and went for a pin again, but Rose kicked out. A few arm drags from Kai followed and then a dropkick, and then after another evasion, Kai kicked Rose off of the ring apron.

Kai then went up top and dove onto Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne, and she took a minute to catch her breath. Rose was able to turn things around and almost pin Kai, and then she locked in a hold to wear her down. After some evasions, Rose caught Kai and slammed her down face first, but Kai kicked out of the pin attempt. Rose then slammed Kai into the corner and stomped on her a bit. Rose then locked in another hold but Kai eventually escaped. A kick to Rose followed and then some punches, followed by a sweet heel kick and a stomp to the chest. Kai then sent Rose reeling into the corner and hit a big kick to the face, and then she caught Rose and slammed her down into a pin attempt but Rose kicked out.

Rose hit a chop block and then caught Kai in midair and hit a Spinebuster but Kai kicked out. Rose then got Kai rolled up and went for a pin again, but Kai kicked out. Kai then came back with the Chiropractor but couldn’t cover. Then Jayne got in and Kai kicked her and took her title, but Rose took advantage and kicked her in the head to knock her out just long enough for the pin and the win. Mandy Rose is still your NXT Women’s Champion.

