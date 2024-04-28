AEW Boss Tony Khan Will Auction off Neck Brace for Charity

Wrestling collectors will soon get to own a piece of AEW history. Tony Khan, AEW President, will auction off the neck brace he's been wearing during the NFL Draft.

Khan was attacked by The Elite on Dynamite this week, blindsided by Jack Perry whom Khan reinstated to AEW. Perry hit him in the side with a microphone, knocking him down to the mat. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and Kazuchika Okada rushed to the ring to check on their boss but the EVPs got their revenge on Khan as well. They lifted him up and gave him one of their most known moves, the Meltzer Driver, which they've renamed the Tony Khan Driver.

On NFL Network today it was announced by Rich Eisen that Khan, once "healed," will be donating the signed brace to Eisen to auction off in his fundraise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital. "Tony Khan has texted... he heard me throwing out, 'Hey, when you're done with the brace, would you like to sign it and donate the proceeds to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital?' He said — and I mean Always Be Closing here, right Tony? — 'When I've recovered from that spike piledriver on AEW Dynamite' — did I get it right for you, Tony? — 'I will absolutely sign this neck brace and sell it and donate it to St. Jude to support Run Rich Run'. So thank you, Tony. So get well fast!"

According to reports, Khan was said to be wearing a brace during Rampage this week. He then appeared on night one of the Draft in the Jaguars War Room with the brace, setting the internet ablaze. He's been wearing it ever since, even an appearance on the NFL Network where he admitted that he has a "complicated relationship" with Matt, Nick, and Jack. He will address his medical prognosis on AEW Collision which sees the debut of Grizzled Young Vets against The Acclaimed and the newly crowned AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will speak for the first time since winning the championship at AEW Dynasty.