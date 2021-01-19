Matt Riddle Takes a Shot at Goldberg While Taking a Photo With Gillberg

✖

Matt Riddle's latest social media jab at Goldberg came on Tuesday when "The Original Bro" posted a photo of himself with Gillberg backstage at Monday Night Raw. The famous Goldberg impersonator appeared on this week's Raw for a Dirt Sheet segment where The Miz and John Morrison poked fun at the WWE Hall of Famer, and Riddle went so far as to say Gillberg is "10 times the man" the WCW icon is.

"Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is 10 times the man Willy G could ever be!" Riddle wrote

The feud between the two goes back years, with WWE even capturing an awkward face-to-face encounter between the two at a SummerSlam pay-per-view several years back. What few comments Goldberg has made in return haven't been too positive.

"Riddle is like a booger stuck in your nose; he is annoying and won't go away," Goldberg told the Total Slam podcast last February. "He has no influence on Goldberg's life. Period. End of story. It's the wrestling business and sometimes when you're out in public you may run into a former foe and you can never know how the situation will turn out. It is what it is, and we don't see eye to eye."

Riddle has even admitted in the past that he doesn't really want a match with Goldberg. If there's anybody he does want to square off with, it's fellow UFC alum Brock Lesnar.

"He came up to me with a security guard, not that he needed a security guard. He came up to me, put his arm around me and basically said, 'We are never going to work' so I shouldn't be putting his name out there, talk about him or call him out on social media," Riddle told Ariel Helwani last June. "I said, 'Whatever you want, bro.' What am I going to do? He's Brock Lesnar. I get it. You don't want to work with me and I offended you. All I can do is change your mind. That's it. I won't tweet at him, but I still want to work with him. That's not going to change."