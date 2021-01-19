WWE Raw Trolls Fans with Goldberg and Drew McIntyre "Return"

✖

WWE trolled faces with the "return" of Drew McIntyre and Goldberg on Monday Night Raw. Throughout the night, the promotion for The Miz and John Morrison's Dirt Sheet segment was the promise that Goldberg would be making an appearance to tease his upcoming WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble later this month. But as a trolling appropriate to The Miz and Morrison, it was quickly revealed that they did not in fact book Goldberg to their segment, but Gillberg instead. That's not where the ridiculous segment came to an end, however.

Taking the Gillberg gag one step further, as Gillberg's appearances in place of Goldberg is one of the long running jokes for the company, "Drew McIntyre's" music began to play. This was a surprise considering that he is currently out of action due to testing positive for COVID-19, but the surprise went one step further when actor David Krumholtz (The Santa Clause, Superbad, and much more) appeared dressed in Drew McIntyre's full garb.

The trolls continued from there as Krumholtz put on a terrible Scottish accent to further "challenge" Gillberg to their match at the Royal Rumble, but while this is definitely one of the goofier segments of the night it further confirms that McIntyre's run as the WWE Champion is not in jeopardy due to his positive COVID-19 status. His scheduled match will Goldberg is still on for the Royal Rumble later this month.

Last week McIntyre shared an update on his COVID-19 status with the WWE fans during Monday Night Raw, "I wish I could be there with you. But unfortunately, as I'm sure you've heard, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly," McIntyre said. "Don't think you can't catch it because you can. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. And the only way we're going to be able to stop this thing is by working together. So please, wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It's not just to protect you, it's to protect everyone and their loved ones."

What did you think of this Goldberg and Drew McIntyre trolling on Monday Night Raw? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!