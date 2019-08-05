Watch: WWE Superstar Takes Out Tampa Bay Rays Mascot at MLB Game

Matt Riddle is one of the fastest rising stars of WWE‘s NXT roster, and the King of Bros has quickly gained a lot of traction with fans online due to him never backing down from a challenge. In fact he often issues many challenges of his own against veterans like Brock Lesnar, so fans know that Riddle is down to fight at any opportunity. Hilariously enough, one opportunity came much sooner than expected.

With Riddle being invited to throw the first pitch at the latest Tampa Bay Rays game against the Miami Marlins, Riddle hilariously took on the Tampa Bay Ray’s mascot Raymond and delivered quite a clean crossbody.

The Rays’ mascot didn’t stand a chance 😅 pic.twitter.com/IYHoTT9EVG — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2019

As fans can see, soon after Riddle throws the first pitch (completely barefoot, as he usually does) it seems like the Tampa Bay Rays’ Raymond is talking some sort of smack against Riddle. But this doesn’t last long before Riddle goes all in, and executes a crossbody before taking Raymond’s own championship belt. Although this seemed to have taken Raymond by surprise, the official Twitter account for the mascot revealed that everything seems to be fine between the two.

Then again, The Tampa Bay Rays’ Raymond is ready for a huge rematch:

Raymond may have taken a loss against Riddle, but luckily the Tampa Bay Rays were able to win the game against the Miami Marlins with a score of 7-2. Riddle is one of the more recent additions to the WWE’s NXT line-up, but he’s quickly picking up steam among fans. With hilarious stunts like this, perhaps a NXT Championship of some sort is in his future?

Tampa Bay, FL will actually be the host city for Wrestlemania 36, and it might not be too far off of an idea for Riddle to have another huge match in Tampa Bay come 2020. With the way he’s picking up fan support, there could very well be all sorts of big matches for the rising Superstar in the future. But only time will tell as it’s quite a long road ahead.