The Miz Reveals Wild Pitch to Drop The Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania to a WWE Hall of Famer

The Miz revealed in a recent TikTok that he once pitched the idea to drop the WWE Intercontinental Championship to The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania. Warrior was often associated with the title given his two reigns in 1988-90 for a combined 434 days and his role in "The Ultimate Challenge" at WrestleMania VI when he beat then-WWF Champion Hulk Hogan to hold both titles. The Miz then became heavily associated with the title in 2010s, holding it for a whopping 597 days across eight reigns.

"The A-Lister" often spoke about bringing "prestige" back to the title and wanted one of his reigns to end with Warrior dethroning him in quick fashion at a WrestleMania. Warrior tragically passed away at the age of 54 in 2014, but Miz still broke down the full idea.

"My favorite superstar growing up was Ultimate Warrior," Miz explained. "I've told this story before. I used to put face paint on, streamers on my arms and run around the house like I was the Ultimate Warrior cutting promos — 'Load this nation with the rocket fuel! I am the Ultimate Warrior!' This is actually an idea I had [that] I really, really, really wanted to do, but I just couldn't make it happen. So I was Intercontinental champion, I wanted to make the title relevant and prestigious. I wanted to defeat every former Intercontinental Champion because I wanted to be known as the best Intercontinental Champion, and I thought there would be some pretty great matches. So as time progressed, I was noticing that I'd beaten a lot of the Intercontinental Champions, and WrestleMania was coming up.

"So I had this idea where I wanted a gauntlet lumberjack match, and the reason I wanted it to be a gauntlet lumberjack match was because the entrances would have been too long, and it would have taken up too much time to do a traditional gauntlet," he continued. "So everyone in the gauntlet would be by ringside as a lumberjack, and it would be four different former Intercontinental Champions, and one in the ring. I would have to go through a gauntlet match, defeating all of them. I would do that successfully at WrestleMania, and in the end, when I defeated the last person in that gauntlet lumberjack match, what would happen? Ultimate Warrior's music would hit, and he would be the last person in the gauntlet match. He would run down, hit me with three clotheslines, do a splash, and one-two-three, and beat me for the Intercontinental Championship. I thought that would have been really, really cool. But it never got to happen."

