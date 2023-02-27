WWE Star Casts Doubt on Their Reported WrestleMania Plans

Since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship this past December, Ronda Rousey has returned to WWE TV with a renewed focus. Rousey has officially joined forces with long-time friend and former MMA stablemate Shayna Baszler. Rousey and Baszler teamed together to defeat Natalya and Shotzi on the February 17th edition of WWE SmackDown, a victory that many speculated could surge their momentum towards a WWE Women's Tag Title match. Prior reports indicated that that was indeed the plan, but a recent development on Monday Night Raw seemingly took the championships in a different direction.

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will feature Becky Lynch and Lita challenging Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Titles. While it's unclear as to if WWE plans on having a title change, this is reportedly the latest step towards an eventual six-woman tag match at WWE WrestleMania 39 with Kai, SKY and Bayley taking on Lynch, Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. It was speculated that Kai and SKY could end up working both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39 to make both the six-woman and tag title match against Rousey and Baszler happen.

That said, Rousey and Baszler challenging for the tag titles has only been a report, as there has been no indication on TV that they are building to a feud with Kai and SKY. Baszler was asked by WWE Die Woche about her gold aspirations, to which she emphasized that herself and Rousey are patient.

"If that opportunity presents itself, it's definitely not something we're going to say no to," Baszler said (h/t Fightful). "Especially once Ronda dropped the title [WWE SmackDown Women's Championship] recently to Charlotte, we had a talk, and it's not about the title or titles, we are out to remind people. It seems like people have forgotten just who Ronda and I are. We're here to remind them. The title opportunities will come if we're ourselves and we're not taking any crap from anyone. I wouldn't say it's something we're chasing necessarily, but it's definitely something we see down the road."

Baszler herself is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, reigning with Nia Jax in 2020 and 2021. Rousey has held every main roster women's singles title but has yet to capture tag gold.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Rousey and Baszler's WWE WrestleMania 39 plans.