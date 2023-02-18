WWE's The Miz Makes Epic Shot in NBA Celebrity Game

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities have begun, and before the NBA All-Star Game takes place this Sunday, some of your favorite celebrities look to battle it on the court. This year's game featured some WWE star power, as The Miz was a member of Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith's team, and before the night was over he hit an epic shot. With the seconds ticking down, Miz stole the ball and shot it from half-court, and the whole crowd lit up when it went in. Unfortunately, after the referees took a look they ruled it after the buzzer, so it would not count, but it was still an amazing shot.

Miz let the ball go right after the final second of the game, so the buzzer was going off as the ball was in the air. If it had counted, it would have tied the game at 81 a piece and put the game into overtime. The players lost their minds when the shot went in, and Fat Joe even left commentary to head onto the court.

The shot ultimately didn't tie the game, but it was still an amazing shot, as players like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard are some of the only players that consistently shoot and make shots from there.

Alongside The Miz, Smith's team included singer Kane Brown, rapper Cordae, WNBA star Diamond DeShields, NFL star Calvin Johnson, TV Host Marcos Mion, MLB star Albert Pujols, actor Everett Osborne, rapper Ozuna, TV correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, and actor Sinqua Wells.

The other team was captained by NBA Champion Dwayne Wade, and his team included singer Nicky Jam, content creator Jesser, actor Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, NFL star DK Metcalf, singer and actor Janelle Monae, WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale, rapper 21 Savage, actor Ranveer Singh, Tennis star Frances Tiafoe, and Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint.

Smith's team was coached by WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie, rapper Fat Joe, and MLB Legend Alex Bregman. Wade's team was coached by NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, and Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn.

As for the game itself, team captains could activate Ruffles Crunch Time, which would last for two minutes and during that time points would be doubled. There was also the ability to Unlock a Legend, which allowed an NBA Legend to be added to the roster in the middle of the game.

Up next for WWE is Elimination Chamber, and you can find the current card for tomorrow's Premium Live Event below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Sami Zayn

United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory (C) vs Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford

Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka vs Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley vs Edge & Beth Phoenix

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Are you excited for Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!