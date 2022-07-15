WWE's Ronda Rousey Unboxes The Jacket of Dragon Ball Z's Future Trunks

The world of professional sports and the genre of anime have intersected quite a few times in the past, with the superstars of the WWE making various references to the medium and the popular Shonen franchise known as Dragon Ball. With the tag team the New Day arriving to the ring in the past wearing Saiyan armor and Asuka sharing countless memes related to the Z-Fighters, Ronda Rousey was the latest wrestler to get in on the anime action by appearing at a recent Smackdown event wearing the jacket of none other than Future Trunks.

In a new video released by Ronda Rousey herself, the former MMA fighter turned professional wrestler unboxed a Future Trunks jacket that she had ordered from Etsy, eventually wearing it into the ring to help film a promo as she wore her love for Dragon Ball Z on her sleeve:

Ronda Rousey has worn her love of Dragon Ball Z on her sleeve for quite some time, with a recent Twitter post stating that she considers the Prince of all Saiyans to be her favorite character, taking the opportunity to break down why Vegeta earned the top spot for her:

"Vegeta's the most interesting, complex and multifaceted character-the writers always give him the shaft cause of he's of noble birth which people resent and not a "pure" good guy like Goku. The but the PURPOSE of the story is entertainment, Vegeta is the most entertaining so he wins."

Future Trunks' status in the Dragon Ball Super series is currently up in the air, with the son of Vegeta not having a role in the return of the Red Ribbon Army. Following the Goku Black Arc, both Future Trunks and his kind of, sort of girlfriend Mai had their timelines destroyed in killing Zamasu, and we have yet to learn what fate awaited them in a world where there were now two versions of the son of Vegeta bouncing around. Considering how popular this version of Trunks is, it's most likely only a matter of time before the Z-Fighter from the future makes a comeback.

What other anime franchises do you want to see make their way into World Wrestling Entertainment? Do you think we'll see Future Trunks return in the future of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.